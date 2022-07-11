Todd Asset Management LLC Has $44.89 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 493,801 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Best Buy comprises 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Best Buy worth $44,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Best Buy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,883 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Best Buy by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Best Buy by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,633 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy stock opened at $71.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,143 shares of company stock worth $5,146,061 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

