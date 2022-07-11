Todd Asset Management LLC Has $47.58 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $47,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 347.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $126.09 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

