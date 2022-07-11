Todd Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,514 shares during the period. Masco makes up approximately 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Masco worth $43,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,210,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Masco by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,461,000 after purchasing an additional 915,605 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,722,000 after purchasing an additional 615,687 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $41,980,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1,053.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 397,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,945,000 after purchasing an additional 363,456 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS stock opened at $52.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.56. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

