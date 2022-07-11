Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for approximately 1.3% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of United Rentals worth $57,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $248.86 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.53.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.6 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

