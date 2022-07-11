Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.19.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CURV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Torrid alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURV. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,487,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Torrid by 706.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 251,879 shares during the period. Finally, Sycamore Partners Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,638,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.90 million and a P/E ratio of -27.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. Torrid has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. Torrid’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Torrid (Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.