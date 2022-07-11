Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 1,727 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 442.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,117 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 80,692 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $212.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

