TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Purchased by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. TravelCenters of America accounts for about 5.4% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of TravelCenters of America worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saltoro Capital LP boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 111,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 43.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 82,786 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $35.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.55. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

