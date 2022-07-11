TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Holdings Raised by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. TravelCenters of America comprises approximately 5.4% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of TravelCenters of America worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $35.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $529.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.96. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

