Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) Insider Acquires £98,423.97 in Stock

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) insider Robert Orr bought 113,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £98,423.97 ($119,186.21).

Shares of EBOX opened at GBX 86.20 ($1.04) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 101.55. The company has a market capitalization of £364.39 million and a P/E ratio of 340.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 11.50 and a current ratio of 12.70. Tritax EuroBox plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.90 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125 ($1.51).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBOX. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

