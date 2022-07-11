Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Truist Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

