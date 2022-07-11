Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,987 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.32% of Community Bank System worth $11,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,203 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $3,687,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $2,052,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $63.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.18. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.08 and a twelve month high of $78.00.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $160.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,741.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBU. StockNews.com upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

