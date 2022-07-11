Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,649 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Southwest Gas worth $12,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 40,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $322,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $131,012.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $794,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $86.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.14. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 83.50%.

Several research firms have commented on SWX. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

