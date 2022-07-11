Tsfg LLC Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tsfg LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 99.1% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,898 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 116,714 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 258,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 69.2% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $212.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

