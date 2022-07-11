Tufton Capital Management Sells 6,752 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.4% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $8,685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $142.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.34. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

