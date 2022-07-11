UBS Group Reiterates €25.00 Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.04) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.40 ($26.46) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($45.83) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($52.08) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of DWS stock opened at €25.56 ($26.63) on Friday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €23.62 ($24.60) and a 1 year high of €41.88 ($43.63). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

