UMB Bank N A MO Grows Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 656.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.88.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,374. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $88.31 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

