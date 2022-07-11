Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Holdings Reduced by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Unisys accounts for 2.6% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Unisys worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UIS. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 91,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 52,981 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,535,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sphinx Trading LP now owns 100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Unisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

NYSE UIS opened at $13.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%.

Unisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

