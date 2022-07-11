UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,274 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $45,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,308 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 27,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,023,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 21,687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock opened at $518.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $492.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.48. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $486.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.76.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.