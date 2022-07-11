Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $36.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,453 shares of company stock worth $2,765,621 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

