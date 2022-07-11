Valens GroWorks (VLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Valens GroWorks (TSE:VLS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 13th. Analysts expect Valens GroWorks to post earnings of C($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Valens GroWorks (TSE:VLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$23.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.75 million.

