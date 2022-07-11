Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,429 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $156,413,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,841,000 after acquiring an additional 763,888 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 273.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,040,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,877,000 after acquiring an additional 761,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,944,000 after acquiring an additional 759,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $49.86 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $64.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

