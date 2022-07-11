Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 125,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

