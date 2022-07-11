Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $234.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.88 and a 200-day moving average of $266.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

