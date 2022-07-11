Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 61,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $79.01 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $107.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.07.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

