Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $92.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.81. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.