Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $357.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

