Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $357.29 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $362.93 and a 200 day moving average of $393.24.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

