Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.93% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVOG. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000.

Shares of IVOG stock opened at $163.71 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.79 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.17.

