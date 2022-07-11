Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $294.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $295.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.77. The company has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,667 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,540 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.