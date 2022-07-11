Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,946 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $279.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.61. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.