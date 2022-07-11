Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $292,776.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $447,074.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,933,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,019,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,990,694 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $175.50 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.15 and a 200-day moving average of $197.37.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

