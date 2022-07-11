Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 646 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $161.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.88 and its 200-day moving average is $184.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

