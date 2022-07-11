Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $46.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

