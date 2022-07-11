Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $5.77 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,754 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $109.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $191.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.62 and a 200 day moving average of $119.24. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

