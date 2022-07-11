Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $6.41 Million Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.09% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,828 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,610,000 after acquiring an additional 723,672 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,295,000 after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 543,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,527,000 after acquiring an additional 119,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock opened at $80.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.23. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $72.58 and a 52-week high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

