Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $7.54 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after buying an additional 697,955 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after buying an additional 635,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,326,000 after buying an additional 495,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $185.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.58. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

