Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,486,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock worth $1,447,341 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $177.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.46. The stock has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

