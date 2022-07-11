Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,447 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $95.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average of $95.02. The firm has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

