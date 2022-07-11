Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $440,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,515,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,543 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Eaton by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after purchasing an additional 451,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,368,000 after purchasing an additional 414,104 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $127.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.87.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

