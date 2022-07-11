Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.07.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $146.41 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

