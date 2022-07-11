Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $36.97 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.01.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

