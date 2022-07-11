Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $152.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $170.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

