Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Waste Management by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $152.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.50.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

