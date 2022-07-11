Wells Fargo & Company Increases Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $98.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Visteon in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Visteon in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC opened at $108.51 on Monday. Visteon has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $134.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 1.74.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visteon will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

About Visteon (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.