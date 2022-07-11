Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 240.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.6% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Pfizer by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 89,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 71,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $53.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $298.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

