WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Critical Comparison

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

This table compares WiMi Hologram Cloud and HubSpot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WiMi Hologram Cloud N/A N/A N/A HubSpot -4.52% -7.33% -2.88%

This table compares WiMi Hologram Cloud and HubSpot’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WiMi Hologram Cloud $146.46 million 1.31 -$37.01 million N/A N/A HubSpot $1.30 billion 11.23 -$77.84 million ($1.37) -223.21

WiMi Hologram Cloud has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HubSpot.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for WiMi Hologram Cloud and HubSpot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WiMi Hologram Cloud 0 0 0 0 N/A HubSpot 0 2 19 1 2.95

HubSpot has a consensus target price of $637.08, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given HubSpot’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HubSpot is more favorable than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of HubSpot shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of HubSpot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

WiMi Hologram Cloud has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HubSpot has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HubSpot beats WiMi Hologram Cloud on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three-dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films and shows. The company's holographic AR entertainment products consist primarily of payment middleware software, game distribution platform, and holographic mixed reality software. In addition, it engages in the provision of central processing algorithm services, and provides computer chip products to enterprise customers, as well as sells comprehensive solutions for central processing algorithms and related services with software and hardware integration. Further, the company's holographic AR technologies are used in software engineering, content production, cloud, and big data. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional services to educate and train customers on how to leverage its CRM platform, as well as phone and/or email and chat-based support services. The company serves mid-market business-to-business companies. HubSpot, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.