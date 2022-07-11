Winning Points Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 0.9% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Shares of SHW opened at $238.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.02. The stock has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

