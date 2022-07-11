Winning Points Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Winning Points Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,122,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $92.27 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $110.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.