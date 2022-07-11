Winning Points Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Winning Points Advisors LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,980 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.0% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $37.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $155.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $57.46.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.21.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

