Winning Points Advisors LLC Has $4.96 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Winning Points Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,164 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,653,197 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,904,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after buying an additional 761,413 shares during the last quarter.

IWM opened at $175.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

